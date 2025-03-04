$110 ICBC Rebates for Eligible Drivers

Victoria – ICBC and the Province announcing a $110 rebate for customers with eligible policies.

The rebate is available due to strong investment returns. It applies to all personal and commercial customers who had an active eligible policy in January 2025.

Rebates will start going out in mid-March, and more will be sent daily until the end of May.

How you paid for your insurance is the method you’ll receive your rebate. ( you won’t get cash, you receive a reduction on your payment)

Find out more: icbc.com/rebate2025