Seeding for 2025 BC School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Championships in Langley Includes Abbotsford and Chilliwack Schools

Langley – The seeding is out for the 2025 BC School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Championships.



The seedings for the four tournament, 64-team field was announced on Sunday (March 2) ahead of the championships which run March 5 to 8 at Langley Events Centre.



The tournaments conclude on Saturday, March 8 with the first championships final set for 12:30pm.

1A Tournament

While the Eagles are the top seed, they are joined by the Gidgalang Kuuyas Naay Breakers (Queen Charlotte), the Unity Christian Flames (Chilliwack) and Southpointe Academy Titans (Delta) as the top four seeds.

Unity Christian defeated the Breakers in last year’s championship game.

2A Tournament

The 2A Tournament features the defending champion Collingwood Cavaliers (West Vancouver) as the third seed with the Summerland Rockets at No. 2 and the Westsyde Whundas (Kamloops) at No. 4. Pacific Academy is the top seed.

The rest of the field includes the Abbotsford Christian Knights.

3A Tournament

Joining St. Thomas More Collegiate in the top four are the Windsor Wolves (North Vancouver), St. Patrick Celtics (Vancouver) and the M.E.I. Eagles (Abbotsford). The Eagles won silver in 2024.

4A Tournament

The 4A field consists of the defending champions from Spectrum, the Dover Bay Dolphins (Nanaimo), the Vancouver College Fighting Irish and the Tamanawis Wildcats (Surrey). Dover Bay won the 3A title last year.

The rest of the field includes the Abbotsford Senior Panthers, and the Yale Lions (Abbotsford).