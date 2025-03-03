2025 Hope Fire Department Wall Climb for BC Lung Foundation

Hope/Vancouver – Hope Fire Department took to social media to praise their team (Sunday March 2) as they conquered the stairs at the Wall Centre in Vancouver. 48 stories to glory. All to support BC Lung Foundation.

Here are their results at #climbthewall

FF Blayne Redman- 12 mins 37 sec overall 84 / 149 /Men 74 / 144 /Men 20-29 24 / 41

FF Sean Fetterly- 17mins 42 sec overall130 / 149 Men 110 / 144 Men 30-39 42 / 57

AC Caleigh Flynn 21 mins 28 sec

Overall 140 / 149 W22 / 30 W30-39 6 / 7

FF Moon Pruvost 1st round structural gear 18 mins 36

Overall 134 / 149 women19 / 30 Women 30-39 5 / 7

2nd round, no gear : 12 mins 52 seconds

Way to go team! Training begins for next year.