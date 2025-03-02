Throness Wins 2025 Chilliwack School District No. 33 By-Election – REACTION

Chilliwack – While Official numbers have not been signed off by the Chief elections Officer, It appears that former Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness Wins the2025 Chilliwack School District No. 33 By-Election.

This is to replace Heather Maahs who became Chilliwack North MLA last October.

Throness ran on a social media only campaign without any interviews with local media.

The other trustees on the school board include Chair David Swankey , Teri Westerby , Willow Reichelt, Carin Bondar, Richard Procee and Margaret Reid.

One of the first main pieces of business for Throness and the remaining board will be the 2025-26 budget.

On his Facebook page Laurie Throness: Well, the voters have decided and it is a privilege to be chosen to serve the community of Chilliwack once again. A big thank you to the people of Chilliwack!

I also want to thank Katie Bartel and Shane Kooyman for putting their names forward and running dynamic campaigns. They did a service to the public by offering realistic choices to voters.

This election was not about the man, it was about the message. Voters responded to the need of SD33 to focus on academic achievement, and, impelled by the voters, I will be carrying this message to them in the coming days.

And finally, I want to thank a large team of volunteers who worked so hard to make this evening a success.

I will work hard for you!

From Katie Bartel: A huge thank you to my incredible supporters, voters, and volunteers. You showed up, spoke out, and proved that Chilliwack cares about strong, inclusive public education. We ran a great campaign that I am proud of. I couldn’t have done this without you, and I am beyond grateful.While the results didn’t go our way, my advocacy doesn’t stop here. I’ll continue pushing for a high-quality, equitable education system where every voice matters, and rest assured, I’ll continue holding decision-makers accountable. Congratulations to Laurie Throness on his win. I look forward to seeing him at his first school board meeting and educating him on the public education system and the role of a school trustee when I return to my role as the DPAC Chair, ensuring that he and the board remember who they serve: students, not personal agendas. See you at the table Laurie Throness.

Former Trustee and now MLA Heather Fraser Maahs: Congratulations Laurie Throness on winning the by election on the Chilliwack school board!

Former Chilliwack Mayor and MLA John Les: Congratulations to Laurie Throness on winning the School Board by election!

Trustee Teri Westerby: The people of Chilliwack have spoken, and I respect the outcome of this by-election. Laurie Throness won with 800 more votes than the runner-up, meaning his support represents a small portion of our broader community. As a trustee, I remain committed to ensuring our public schools continue to be places of inclusion, respect, and support for all learners—because that is what our district stands for, and that will not change. Public education is about serving all students and fostering an environment where every child can succeed, regardless of background or identity. If anything, this election serves as a strong reminder of the ongoing work needed to bring our community along in understanding the importance of inclusion and human rights. I look forward to holding every trustee accountable to these values, and I trust that our collective commitment to students will remain unwavering.

Reid Clark – Chilliwack Teachers Association: A campaign built on advocacy, progress and inclusion – thank you, Katie Bartel. This post is from a resident, local teacher, and a parent, not in the capacity of the CTA President. That message will likely come later. The election didn’t go our way, but that doesn’t change the impact Katie Bartel has had on this community. Throughout her campaign for school trustee, Katie ran with integrity, championing students, teachers, and inclusion at every turn. She stood for collaboration, for belonging, and for a school system that uplifts every child—not just those who fit into a predetermined mold. Unlike Laurie Throness, whose divisive rhetoric has too often sought to demonize teachers and undermine public education, Katie stood firmly on the side of those who shape our children’s futures. Throness has a long history—one that includes supporting the stripping teachers of their bargaining rights as a BC Liberal MLA and even calling the police on teachers peacefully picketing outside his office during the 2014 strike. One can only hope that he has come a long way since then. But Katie’s campaign was never about tearing others down—it was about building something better. She brought parents, educators, and advocates together, pushing for real solutions to the real issues facing our schools. She stood for meaningful progress, not just political posturing. She emphasized advocacy, not about putting two words into policy that already exist. So while the election results may not have been what we hoped for, the fight for better schools, stronger public education, and true inclusion doesn’t end here. Thank you, Katie Bartel, for standing up for what’s right. Your voice, your advocacy, and your vision have already made a difference—and will continue to inspire change.

2025 City of Chilliwack School Board By election Results