99 Years Later – Chilliwack Temperature Record for March 1, February Weather in Review

Chilliwack – From Roger Pannett. ( Chilliwack volunteer weather observer and storm watcher for Environment & Climate Change, Canada.)

Yes it was very warm on March 1. Daily Record High Maximum for March 1st ,2025 .17.2 oC (8.8 oC above normal.) That broke a 99 year record!

Previous Record. 16.7 oC in 1926.

During the month of February 2025, no temperature or precipitation records were observed.
With the mean February temperature 1.74°C below normal, (within the + or -1.9°C deviation,) it was the coolest February since 2019. The meteorological mean winter (December to February) temperature was 4.19 °C, 1.03C above normal.
Continuing the past >30-year trend of milder winters, T Sum 200 occurred early on February 28th, compared to March 10th based on the 1951 to 1980 average.

For the 8thconsecutive year, February precipitation totals were below normal, -42.8%, which included snowfall 20% below normal.

