UFV Sports Friday – Women’s Volleyball Drop Game One of the Quarter-Finals

Fraser Valley – WVB: Cascades start strong, fall in four sets in game one of Canada West quarterfinal series

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies rebounded from an opening set loss to upset the top-ranked University of the Fraser Valley Cascades 3-1 (11-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23) in game one of the Canada West quarterfinals on Friday in Abbotsford.

The Huskies now take a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-three. They will have a chance to advance to the Canada West semifinals and book a spot in the USPORTS Nationals with a win on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT, while the Cascades will look to force a deciding third match.