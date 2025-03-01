Throness Wins 2025 Chilliwack School District No. 33 By-Election

Chilliwack – While Official numbers have not been signed off by the Chief elections Officer, It appears that former Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness Wins the2025 Chilliwack School District No. 33 By-Election.

This is to replace Heather Maahs who became Chilliwack North MLA last October.

Throness ran on a social media only campaign without any interviews with local media.

The other trustees on the school board include Chair David Swankey , Teri Westerby , Willow Reichelt, Carin Bondar, Richard Procee and Margaret Reid.

One of the first main pieces of business for Throness and the remaining board will be the 2025-26 budget.

On his Facebook page Laurie Throness: Well, the voters have decided and it is a privilege to be chosen to serve the community of Chilliwack once again. A big thank you to the people of Chilliwack!

I also want to thank Katie Bartel and Shane Kooyman for putting their names forward and running dynamic campaigns. They did a service to the public by offering realistic choices to voters.

This election was not about the man, it was about the message. Voters responded to the need of SD33 to focus on academic achievement, and, impelled by the voters, I will be carrying this message to them in the coming days.

And finally, I want to thank a large team of volunteers who worked so hard to make this evening a success.

I will work hard for you!

Former Trustee and now MLA Heather Fraser Maahs: Congratulations Laurie Throness on winning the by election on the Chilliwack school board!

Former Chilliwack Mayor and MLA John Les: Congratulations to Laurie Throness on winning the School Board by election!

2025 City of Chilliwack School Board By election Results