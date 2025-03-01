Special Public Avalanche Warning for Most of Western Canada

Revelstoke – Avalanche Canada have issued a Special Public Avalanche Warning in place for almost all of Western Canada (as of February 28) .

The latest forecaster blog explores why the conditions are so dangerous and how we’re managing the complicated avalanche problem.

Details below.

The mild weather and fragile snowpack is a concern.

As we head into the weekend, the warm and sunny weather forecast is likely to exacerbate this problem.

There has been a worrying trend with many of the avalanches we’ve seen reported over the last few days: wide propagation and remote triggers. These characteristics add an extra layer of complexity to an already difficult problem.

Here are some tips:

Always be aware of your surroundings and watch what is above you; it is possible to trigger avalanches from the bottom of an avalanche path.

Watch for other groups and give each other a wide margin of error. Remember, remote triggering is possible from a distance.

Avoid exposure to overhead hazards, especially during periods of strong sun and warming.

Choose really good safe spots. Like really good. Persistent slabs will propagate much wider than you might expect and pull back into surprisingly low-angled terrain. Make sure you are regrouping well away from danger.

Maintain good communication. Radios are a useful tool within your group. Make sure everyone is on the same page. “Where are our safe spots?” “What is the escape route if an avalanche does happen?”

And of course, use terrain wisely…when the snowpack is the question, terrain is the answer!

Make your uptracks in the safest place you can. Think ridges, ribs, and forested areas.

Be diligent about terrain choices, and stick to slope angles less than 30 degrees when in clearings, open trees, and alpine terrain.

Be aware of what’s above and around you. Remote triggering is a real concern right now! Avoid terrain traps that could increase the consequences of an avalanche.

The bottom line is that this is an avalanche problem that you really don’t want to gamble on. The consequences of an avalanche are incredibly high, and it’s just not worth the risk of sticking your neck out there. Dial it way back and reframe your goals from “shredding the sickest line we possibly can” to “having a fun day out riding with friends.” The mountains will always be there, and we want to make sure we’re there to enjoy them when they’re safer—it’s time to take your foot off the gas, slow it down, and get back to basics.