Mission RCMP Investigating Incident Between School Class on a Walk and a Man in a Tent

Mission – Mission RCMP notified after incident on class walk:

On Thursday February 27, staff at École Heritage Park Middle School notified Mission RCMP about an incident that occurred earlier in the day. A grade 7 class from the school had been on a class walk through the nature trails at Heritage Park, when there was an incident between students and a man living in a tent in the area. The man reportedly displayed a knife and made remarks towards the students. The class returned to the school, and no one was injured.

After speaking with students, an officer learned that one of the students had thrown a rock that hit the man’s tent, which led to him emerging with the knife. There is no indication that the man directly threatened any students or made any attempt to hurt them, although it was clearly a frightening situation for those who were involved. Police followed up with the owner of the tent, who has since relocated elsewhere, although it has not yet been confirmed whether the owner of the tent is in fact the same male that had the interaction with students. Although no arrests have been made at this time, the investigation is still ongoing. Any incident which results in a concern for a person’s safety in Heritage Park should be immediately reported to police.