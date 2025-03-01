Max Edwards Signs with Chiefs for 2025-26

Chilliwack- The Chilliwack Chiefs announce the signing of Arizona product Max Edwards for the 2025-26 BCHL season. Edwards, a 2007-born right handed forward, will join the Chiefs from the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes U18 AAA program. This season Edwards has put up impressive numbers so far with 19 goals and 17 assists in 36 games played, while being depended on in all situations with his club.

“Max is real crafty with the puck, and has a lot of high-end skill within his game. We are really excited to get him here and begin working with him towards his goals of being a division-1 hockey player in the near future.” Said Chiefs GM and Head Coach Brian Maloney.

When asked about his commitment to the Chiefs organization, Edwards spoke to his excitement in joining the Chiefs winning culture. “I am blessed to be part of such an amazing organization that has such a strong history of advancing players to the next level paired with an amazing culture. I am excited and would like to thank Coach Maloney and Coach Rihela for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get up there and get started.”