Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Wins FIS World Cup Ski Cup Race in Gudauri, Georgia

Calgary/Gudauri, Georgia – (Alpine Canada) – Two-time Crystal globe winner Reece Howden (Cultus Lake, BC) got back on the top step of an FIS World Cup ski cross race on Saturday, winning in Gudauri, GEO, while Courtney Hoffos (Windermere, BC) captured third on the women’s side

With overall World Cup titles in 2021 and 2023, the win marks Howden’s fourth of the season – his most in a single season since 2021 – and fifth podium. Meanwhile, it brings the 26-year-old to 15 wins and 27 podiums in his 74 career races.

After not making it past the first round of knockout heats on Friday, the victory was a vital bounce back for Howden, who finished ahead of Germany’s Florian Wilmsmann, who took second and Friday’s winner, Simone Deromedis of Italy, who took third.

“I was not happy after yesterday,” Howden said. “I wanted to really make a statement, and also, Deromedis is skiing really fast, and I did not want to give him another easy win, so I really laid it down and made sure I left it all on the course.”

“Racing is hard right now, the competition is high, everybody’s skiing really fast, and you’ve just got to focus on the better days.”

The next Ski cross races are in Craigleith, ON from March 12-15.