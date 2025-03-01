Skip to content

AbbyPD Asking for Dashcam Footage – February 26 Accident – Pedestrian Hit

Abbotsford – On Wednesday afternoon (February 26th, around 2:40 PM), a pedestrian was crossing north at the intersection of Townline Road and Blueridge Drive when they were struck by a westbound white SUV.

The vehicle fled the scene along Blueridge Drive.

The driver is described as a Caucasian man in his forties, with brown hair and a brown beard.

Fortunately, the pedestrian only sustained minor injuries.

Abbotsford Police Department is asking any witnesses or drivers with dash camera footage from the area at the time of the incident to come forward and speak to police.

AbbyPD File 25-8195

