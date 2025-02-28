Surrey to Host 2026 Curling Canada Mixed Doubles Championship 

Surrey – The City of Surrey has been selected as the host city for the 2026 Curling Canada Mixed Doubles Championship. From Mar. 21-27, 2026, Canada’s top mixed doubles teams will compete for the national title, with the winning team going on to represent Canada at the 2027 World Mixed Doubles Championship.

“We are thrilled to host the 2026 Curling Canada Mixed Doubles Championship in Surrey,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “This is a major event for our city, and we look forward to welcoming athletes from across Canada. With the exceptional talent and skill on display at this tournament, fans will be in for a treat as teams compete for the honour of being National Champions. I would like to thank the members of the Cloverdale Curling Club for the tremendous work they did to bring this prestigious event to Surrey.”

The event will take place at the Cloverdale Curling Club, a state-of-the-art facility that will provide an exceptional experience for both players and fans alike. The 2026 Championship will showcase the dynamic and fast-paced mixed doubles format, which combines skill, strategy, and teamwork. In addition to the thrilling on-ice action, the Championship will feature a variety of activities for spectators, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

“The City of Surrey and the Cloverdale Curling Club worked extremely hard on their bid for the 2026 Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship that Curl BC was proud to support, and we’re very excited to see that work rewarded,” said Scott Braley, Chief Executive Officer of Curl BC. “There is a dedicated and passionate curling community in the Surrey region that I know will support this event, both as volunteers and fans, and it will be a memorable experience for everyone.”

Surrey’s welcoming, accessible, and award-winning facilities make it a premier destination for hosting sporting events. The City’s Sport Tourism Strategy has been developed to advance the City of Surrey as a leader in the Sport Tourism industry, maximizing economic benefits and sport development opportunities.

For information about sport tourism in Surrey, visit surrey.ca/sportsurrey.