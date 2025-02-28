UPDATE – Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden – Eliminated at World Cup Ski Cross Event in Georgia

Georgia/Cultus Lake (with files from Alpine CANADA/Christine Howden Thompson) – February 28 UPDATE – Canadian ski cross athletes continued adding podium results on Friday in Gudauri, GEO. On a newer track, India Sherret (Cranbrook, BC) continued her strong season with a third-place finish, the lone Canadian to get on the podium in both women’s and men’s races.

It marks the 28-year-old’s sixth podium of the 2024-25 season and fourth since the calendar flipped to the new year. With two wins in Val Thorens, FRA and Reiteralm, AUT, it was the third time she’s finished third this season. She also finished second in Arosa, SUI, in December.

Veteran Kevin Drury (Toronto, ON) was the only Canadian athlete to reach the men’s semifinals on Friday, eventually finishing eighth after the small final. Italy’s Simone Dermomedis, Japan’s Ryo Sugai and Sweden’s Erik Moaberg claimed the podium spots.

In the men’s overall standings, Reece Howden (Cultus Lake, BC) leads Canadian skiers in third place with 558 points after being eliminated in the first round on Friday. In a tight race that didn’t favour top skiers, Howden and Deromedis were the only skiers ranking in the top six overall to claim points.

Next Ski cross races in Gudauri, GEO on March 1.

ORIGINAL STORY – Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Back on world Cup Ski Cross Circuit – Watch Live Thursday Night February 27.

From Facebook – Christine Howden Thompson: Our #BigRig (Reece Howden) is race ready. Brand new track for the World Cup races in Georgia tonight and tomorrow. Qualifiers are done – 6th & 1st place – no 3AM alarms for us on the west coast.

Tune in live in CBC sports livestream from Gudauri, Georgia. Racing is Thursday night at 11:30pm & Friday night at 10:45pm.