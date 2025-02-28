Skip to content

Cheam First Nation Residential School Memorial Gazebo – Cedar Hat Raising – VIDEO

Cheam First Nation – CHEAM FIRST NATION – Xwchíyò:m shared a video of the progress on their Residential School Memorial Gazebo.

The top/cedar hat piece was placed onto the gazebo Thursday afternoon (February 27), and construction is on schedule for completion in mid-March.

Please watch to the end to hear a quick word from our Councillors and an Elder.

The gazebo is located between the Band Office and the Longhouse.

A proper ceremony will happen once the gazebo and surrounding landscaping are complete.

Cheam First Nation thank everyone who has been part of this important project.

2025 Cheam FN Gazebo – Cedar Hat Raising – February 27 – Video Still

