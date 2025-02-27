Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Back on World Cup Ski Cross Circuit – Watch Live Thursday Night February 27 and Friday November 28

Georgia/Cultus Lake (with files from Christine Howden Thompson) – Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Back on world Cup Ski Cross Circuit – Watch Live Thursday Night February 27.

From Facebook – Christine Howden Thompson: Our #BigRig (Reece Howden) is race ready. Brand new track for the World Cup races in Georgia tonight and tomorrow. Qualifiers are done – 6th & 1st place – no 3AM alarms for us on the west coast.

Tune in live in CBC sports livestream from Gudauri, Georgia. Racing is Thursday night at 11:30pm & Friday night at 10:45pm.