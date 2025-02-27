Skip to content

Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Back on World Cup Ski Cross Circuit – Watch Live Thursday Night February 27 and Friday November 28

Home
Sports
Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Back on World Cup Ski Cross Circuit – Watch Live Thursday Night February 27 and Friday November 28

Georgia/Cultus Lake (with files from Christine Howden Thompson) – Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Back on world Cup Ski Cross Circuit – Watch Live Thursday Night February 27.

From Facebook – Christine Howden Thompson: Our #BigRig (Reece Howden) is race ready. Brand new track for the World Cup races in Georgia tonight and tomorrow. Qualifiers are done – 6th & 1st place – no 3AM alarms for us on the west coast.

Tune in live in CBC sports livestream from Gudauri, Georgia. Racing is Thursday night at 11:30pm & Friday night at 10:45pm.

Share This:

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts