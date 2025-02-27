Chilliwack Farm Story Project Launches to Celebrate Local Agriculture

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Farm Story Project has officially launched, bringing to life the stories of the farmers, innovators, and community leaders shaping the region’s agricultural industry. This initiative will highlight the values of sustainability, food security, animal welfare, and innovation through storytelling, photography, resource sharing and blog posts found on the Farm Story website, also known as the Agricultural Hub.

With the support of key partners, including the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Chilliwack, and Chilliwack Economic Partners, the project aims to build public trust, foster connections, and promote the importance of local agriculture. Sponsored by Southern Irrigation, Scotia Bank, Waterstone Law Group, and Culture Co. the initiative will feature:

Farmer Spotlights – Showcasing the dedication behind Chilliwack’s farms.

Innovative Practices – Exploring sustainability and technology in agriculture.

Agritourism Experiences – Connecting the public with farms through events and

tours.



Farm Story Project 2025 includes: Rainbow Greenhouses, Creekside Creamery,

Brightside Eggs, Greendale Acres, Van Santen Corn, Quiks Farm and Fraser Valley

Specialty Poultry.

Learn more at www.chilliwackfarmstory.com and follow @chwkfarmstory on social media and LinkedIn