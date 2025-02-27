Skip to content

BC Wheelchair Basketball League Chilliwack Tournament – March 1 and 2 at Chilliwack Secondary

Chilliwack – The BC Wheelchair Basketballs Chilliwack tournament is happening this weekend, March 1 and 2.

Here is the schedule for athletes playing or those wanting to watch. Spectators are always welcome – it’s free!

BC Wheelchair Basketball CSS March 2025

