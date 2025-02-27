Skip to content

Access Restricted to Sumas Mountain Regional Park Into Mid-March

Home
Envrionment
Access Restricted to Sumas Mountain Regional Park Into Mid-March

Fraser Valley – Provincial road maintenance works may affect access to Sumas Mountain Regional Park.

The Province has advised that road maintenance activities on the Sumas Mountain Forest Service Road began in February and will continue into mid-March.

The gate will be CLOSED at 0.0 km for road maintenance from March 3 to 14, 2025. If you require access during the closure, please contact the Chilliwack Forest District Office at 604-702-5700.

Please obey all traffic controls and expect delays during road maintenance activities.

For updates on road maintenance works, visit the Chilliwack Natural Resource District road safety information at:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/chilliwack-natural-resource…

Share This:

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts