Abbotsford – On Tuesday afternoon (February 25 at 5 PM), a person working in the 34000 block of Gladys Avenue called 911, reporting that a stranger had approached and pulled a gun on him.

The suspect fled on foot, but our frontline officers immediately located and arrested him within four minutes of the call.

Police recovered a gun shaped lighter.

Richard Fekete, 48, has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.