UPDATE – Sign of the Times – Organizations Such As District of Hope Leaving Twitter/X, Now Canada’s Supreme Court

Hope – Sign of the Times !

As of February 12, the District of Hope will no longer be active on Twitter. While they haven’t posted on the platform since August 2024, they remain committed to keeping the community informed and engaged on platforms that better align with the values of the District.

Stay connected on:

Instagram: @thedistrictofhope

Threads: @thedistrictofhope

Facebook: @DistrictOfHope

Bluesky: @districtofhope

As of February 26, the Supreme Court of Canada made their decision to go to other social media outlets: Dear subscribers – moving forward, we will be focusing our communication efforts on other platforms. We invite you to follow us on our LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts to continue receiving our updates. Thank you for your support!

