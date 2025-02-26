SBOT & SSWR Chamber Raise Alarms with Release of US Tariff Survey Results – Decisive Government Action and Support Needed

Surrey – The Surrey Board of Trade (SBOT) and South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce (SSWRC) are raising alarms over the significant risks posed by potential US tariffs on Canadian goods. A recent survey of local businesses revealed that manufacturing and other key industries could face severe financial losses, job cuts, and even closures if tariffs are implemented.

“Surrey and White Rock businesses—especially those in manufacturing—are deeply concerned about rising costs, supply chain disruptions, and loss of market share,” said Jasroop Gosal, Interim Spokesperson and Policy & Research Manager at the Surrey Board of Trade. “A 25% tariff on exports to the US could force businesses to scale back operations, move investments south, or shut down entirely.”

The survey also found that:

· 64.5% of respondents foresee risks as US trade policies shift.

· The majority of impacted businesses are in the manufacturing sector.

· 91.2% expect a financial hit, while 79.4% anticipate employment and operational impacts.

To safeguard businesses, SBOT and SSWRC are calling on the federal, provincial, regional and municipal governments to take immediate action, including:

1. Creating a Canadian supplier directory to reduce reliance on US imports.

2. Providing export training and tax relief for SMEs experiencing revenue loss.

3. Reducing interprovincial trade barriers and enhancing global trade partnerships.

4. Offering sector-specific strategies through direct industry consultation.

5. Clarifying tariff implications for service-based businesses.

6. Protect businesses by halting all taxation changes that would deter business growth.

7. Immediately freeze all regulatory changes on industry that would add cost and red tape.

8. Implement a strategic plan to ensure that businesses in the South Fraser Economic Region, which are particularly vulnerable to these tariffs as a result of the industries and proximity to the border, are provided with greater international trade support through the Surrey Board of Trade’s International Trade Centre.

“The government must act now to provide businesses with stability and tools to navigate this uncertain trade landscape,” added Gosal. “This is not just about trade—it’s about jobs, economic security, and the future of our local industries.”