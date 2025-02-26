One and Only CMO Concert – Piano Soloists – March 16 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra will be performing their winter concert on March 16th, 3pm at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Rotary Hall.

They will be hosting three piano soloists with Dr Boris Konovalov performing the Schumann Piano Concerto in A Minor op.54. the One and Only Schumann piano concerto.

Also on the bill will be sisters Jessica and Emily Jou on two pianos for the Saint-Saens, Carnival of the Animals.

The CMO will be hosting a Silent Auction in the CCC lobby to raise funds towards a purchase of a set of Timpani for the percussion section.

Come out and support your local orchestra, the Chilliwack Metropolitan. Tickets are now on sale at the Cultural Centre box office, on line at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca or 604-391-SHOW. Adults $45.00 and Seniors and Students $40.00.