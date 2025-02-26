New Temporary Fence By Island 22 Dog Park

Island 22 – From Fraser Valley Regional District: A temporary fence has been installed in the dog park. FVRD are asking that you please stay clear of the project area behind the temporary fence.



600 feet of additional permanent fencing is being installed which will enlarge the off-leash dog park area. This project also includes addressing blackberry bushes and some trees. Machines and crews will be working in the area.

FVRD anticipate this project will wrap up later in the spring. Thank you for obeying onsite signage and for your understanding and cooperation during the project.



Have questions? Contact parks@fvrd.ca for more information.



https://www.fvrd.ca/…/parks…/parks-trails/island-22.html