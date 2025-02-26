Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – February 26

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

LEVINSKY, Danielle

Age: 40

Height: 5’8” ft

Weight: 130lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Wanted: Theft $5000 or Under

Warrant in effect: February 19, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

SEPASS, Christopher

Age: 38

Height: 5’8” ft

Weight: 181lbs

Hair: Black/Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Drive while Prohibited x2 and Possess Controlled Substance for Trafficking x3

Warrant in effect: April 19, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack