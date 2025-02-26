District of Hope Council By-Election – Saturday April 26

Hope – The District of Hope has declared a By-Election to fill one vacant Councillor seat for the remainder of the 4-year term (ending October 2026).

Hope Councillor Zachary Wells resigned to concentrate more time on his business.

Important Dates:

Nomination Packages: Available NOW at District Hall or online

Nomination Period: Opens March 11, 2025, and closes March 21, 2025

Campaign Period: Begins March 29, 2025

Advance Voting: April 16 & April 23, 2025

General Voting Day: April 26, 2025

Where to Pick Up:

District of Hope Municipal Office

325 Wallace Street, Hope, BC

Nomination forms & detailed information are available online or by visiting District Hall during business hours.

Thinking of running? Check the eligibility requirements and get your nomination package today!

For more information:

bmorgan@hope.ca or dbellingham@hope.ca

604-869-5671

hope.ca/p/by-election