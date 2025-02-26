Chilliwack Hospice – Pet Death Support Group

Chilliwack – The death of a pet can provoke immense feelings of loss and grief. Many pet owners grieve quietly and alone, without the support of friends, family and community. For some grieving a pet often doesn’t quantify as a substantial loss, and those grieving are left to feel that their loss is insignificant compared to other deaths. Giving those who are grieving the death of a pet a therapeutic group setting allows for a safe, non-judgmental space to mourn this meaningful death with others who are also suffering.

Co-facilitated by Jennifer Dacre with practicum student Kaylee Lovesy, the group will meet Wednesdays evenings once weekly for four consecutive weeks, starting March 5.

Pre-registration is required. For more information or to join our Pet Death Grief Support Group, please contact Jennifer Dacre, BA, BA-CYC, Bereavement Services Manager, at (604) 795-4660 or email jennifer@chilliwackhospice.org

https://www.chilliwackhospice.org/…/pet-death-grief…/