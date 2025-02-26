Skip to content

AbbyPD Project Pegasus Nets Twenty-One Impaired Drivers in Forty-Eight Hours

Home
Crime
AbbyPD Project Pegasus Nets Twenty-One Impaired Drivers in Forty-Eight Hours

Abbotsford – Project Pegasus Nets Twenty-One Impaired Drivers in Forty-Eight Hours In recent weeks, impaired driving has deeply affected our community, leading to loss of life and serious injuries, impacting families, the community, and all road users. The Abbotsford Police Department has removed 188 impaired drivers from Abbotsford roads in the first 56 days of 2025.

This week, AbbyPD’s Patrol shift one initiated Project Pegasus, a proactive effort to identify and apprehend impaired drivers on Abbotsford roads using covert and overt methods. Over four 12-hour shifts from February 22nd to 25th, officers successfully removed 21 impaired drivers, all of whom were impaired by alcohol.

This while handling an additional 153 operational police files during this period. “It was a complete team effort,” says Constable Michael Beck. “Everyone contributed, from plainclothes officers and uniformed officers stopping vehicles, to administrative staff handling paperwork, and our
Operational Support Officers assisting with vehicle impoundments.”

Share This:

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts