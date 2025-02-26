AbbyPD Project Pegasus Nets Twenty-One Impaired Drivers in Forty-Eight Hours

Abbotsford – Project Pegasus Nets Twenty-One Impaired Drivers in Forty-Eight Hours In recent weeks, impaired driving has deeply affected our community, leading to loss of life and serious injuries, impacting families, the community, and all road users. The Abbotsford Police Department has removed 188 impaired drivers from Abbotsford roads in the first 56 days of 2025.

This week, AbbyPD’s Patrol shift one initiated Project Pegasus, a proactive effort to identify and apprehend impaired drivers on Abbotsford roads using covert and overt methods. Over four 12-hour shifts from February 22nd to 25th, officers successfully removed 21 impaired drivers, all of whom were impaired by alcohol.

This while handling an additional 153 operational police files during this period. “It was a complete team effort,” says Constable Michael Beck. “Everyone contributed, from plainclothes officers and uniformed officers stopping vehicles, to administrative staff handling paperwork, and our

Operational Support Officers assisting with vehicle impoundments.”