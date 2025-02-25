Skip to content

Witness Appeal – AbbyPD Investigating December 2024 Serious Collision Involving a Pedestrian (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – On December 13th, 2024 at 11:11 am, Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Townline Road and Upper Maclure Road involving a pedestrian.

The Abbotsford Police General Investigation Section continues to investigate this collision. Investigators are urging any witnesses who observed the collision and left the area without speaking to the police to come forward.

AbbyPD is releasing video footage from the scene in hopes of gathering additional information and identifying further witnesses.

If you can assist, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department General Investigation Section at 604-859-5225 quoting file number 24-51899.

2025 – AbbyPd Pedestrian Hit Dec 2024 – Still from Supplied Video

