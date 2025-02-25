UFV Chilliwack Open House – Thursday February 27

Chilliwack – Explore exciting, career-focused opportunities in trades and technology, health sciences, and agriculture at UFV’s Building Your Future open house.

This takes place Thursday, Feb 27 from 4 to 7 pm at the UFV Chilliwack campus, offering visitors the chance to tour state-of-the-art facilities, meet expert faculty and staff, attend live demos, and experience hands-on activities.

Register now at this link

Experience what UFV’s Trades and Technology programs have to offer at the Trades and Technology Centre (5579 Tyson Road).

• BC Builders Road Show: Explore a 34-foot trailer packed with simulators and virtual reality technology to experience the trades industry first-hand.

• Participate in interactive program demonstrations.

• Meet instructors and discover training options.

Experience what UFV’s Agriculture programs have to offer at the Agriculture Centre of Excellence (Building H at 45288 Petawawa Road).

• Tour teaching greenhouses, agriculture labs, and outdoor learning spaces.

• Learn about cutting-edge programs in agri-tech and food innovation.

• Discover how UFV is advancing sustainable practices in crop production, pest management, and livestock care.

Experience what UFV’s Health Sciences programs have to offer at Building A (45190 Caen Avenue)

• Tour innovative labs and facilities for nursing, kinesiology, and dental programs.

• Attend live demonstrations of clinical techniques and hands-on health care practices.

• Meet with faculty and advisors to explore pathways in health science careers.

Join us and take the next step in Building Your Future.