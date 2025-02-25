Soutar Making a Federal Bid as MP for Green Party of Canada in Langley Township-Fraser Heights

Chilliwack – From FVN in 2022: If at first you don’t succeed ……..

Long time Rotarian Debora Soutar made her first bid for Chilliwack City Council in 2018. She did not win but she made another run in the 2022 Municipal Election.

Soutar is very active with the annual Rotary book sales and a vocal environmentalist.

Soutar now has her sights on Federal Politics.

From her Facebook page: Debora Lynn Soutar – I have let my name stand for the Green Party of Canada in Langley Township-Fraser Heights. I will continue to support policies that address climate change, and protect the environment. We’re all doing the best we can but we need our leaders to step up! #GreenParty

Soutar still lives in Chilliwack.

Chilliwack entrepreneur and community advocate Salina Derish has been selected as the Green Party’s candidate for Chilliwack-Hope

A Federal Election is expected to be called in the spring.