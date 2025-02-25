Emergency Response to Rock Slide on Richmond Hill in Hope

Hope – Late Monday Night (February 24, 2025, at approximately 10:30 PM) an emergency call was received from the RCMP reporting a rock slide in the Richmond Hill area on Flood Hope Road, located between Mario’s Towing and a large truck lot. The slide resulted in the disruption of technical lines and posed a safety risk to motorists.

Upon receiving the call, the District of Hope responded immediately. The response team coordinated with the RCMP and local roads crew to take appropriate action. As per safety protocols, Flood Hope Road was closed to prevent further danger to the public.

There are currently no reports of injuries, and the road is expected to remain closed until further assessment is conducted by the road crew in the morning. The safety of the public remains the top priority, and the District of Hope is committed to ensuring that all necessary actions are taken to resolve the situation.

Details of the Emergency Response:

Location : Richmond Hill – Flood Hope Road

: Richmond Hill – Flood Hope Road Nature of the Incident : Rock slide disrupting technical lines

: Rock slide disrupting technical lines Immediate Action Taken : Road closed, barricades set up, safety signs installed

: Road closed, barricades set up, safety signs installed Follow-Up Actions: Further assessment with a thorough review with a geotechnical engineer.

Contact Information:

For further information, please contact the District of Hope:

Phone : 604-869-5671

: 604-869-5671 Address: 325 Wallace Ave, Hope, BC, V0X1L0

The District of Hope would like to remind the public to exercise caution and respect road closures for their safety. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.