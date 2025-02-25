Confirmation of One Deceased Person In Weekend House Fire at Seabird Island

Seabird Island – Agassiz RCMP is assisting Agassiz Fire Department following a fatal residential fire.

On Sunday afternoon (February 23, 2025 at 4:50PM) , Agassiz RCMP with assistance from Chilliwack RCMP, responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 8300 block of Sthitsem Drive. Upon arrival, police assisted the Agassiz Fire Department at the scene.

Agassiz Fire Department located an individual inside the residence who did not survive. The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed, and as a result, no further details are being released at this time.

Agassiz RCMP General Investigation Services (GIS) is working alongside the Agassiz Fire Department to determine the cause and circumstances of the fire. At this time, the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

The BC Coroners Service has taken conduct of the investigation into the individual’s death.

If you witnessed the residential fire or have any additional information and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211.