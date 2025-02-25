Skip to content

Abby Cat Daddy’s Silent Auction is Live

Fraser Valley – Abby Cat Daddy, the Feline Advocate Society, announce that their Online Silent Auction is live—with even more incredible items added.

This is a fantastic opportunity to support local businesses while also making a direct impact on community cats in need. With an estimated $2,060+ in auction items, there is something for everyone, including:

  • Event tickets
  • Kayaking vouchers
  • Museum passes
  • Comedy show tickets
  • Dance classes
  • Cakes from local bakers
  • Cat-related items
  • Artwork from local artists

Funds raised will be allocated as follows:

  • 25% to expanding our Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program to help more community cats.
  • 25% to cover medical expenses for cats in our care.
  • 50% to our Thrift Store & Adoption Centre Fund, a key initiative for future sustainability.

Bidding is open now for a limited time. The auction offers a chance to support both local businesses and animal welfare.

View and place your bids here

Additionally, all winning bids are tax-deductible for the item’s estimated value, with tax receipts available upon request.

Charity Number: 764746418RR0001

We would appreciate your help in spreading the word about this fundraiser. Please feel free to share this information with your audience to help us make a greater impact.

For further details, please contact: Yogita 
Yogita@theabbycatdaddy.ca
Abby Cat Daddy – Feline Advocacy & Rescue

