Abby Cat Daddy’s Silent Auction is Live

Fraser Valley – Abby Cat Daddy, the Feline Advocate Society, announce that their Online Silent Auction is live—with even more incredible items added.
This is a fantastic opportunity to support local businesses while also making a direct impact on community cats in need. With an estimated $2,060+ in auction items, there is something for everyone, including:
- Event tickets
- Kayaking vouchers
- Museum passes
- Comedy show tickets
- Dance classes
- Cakes from local bakers
- Cat-related items
- Artwork from local artists
Funds raised will be allocated as follows:
- 25% to expanding our Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program to help more community cats.
- 25% to cover medical expenses for cats in our care.
- 50% to our Thrift Store & Adoption Centre Fund, a key initiative for future sustainability.
Bidding is open now for a limited time. The auction offers a chance to support both local businesses and animal welfare.
Additionally, all winning bids are tax-deductible for the item’s estimated value, with tax receipts available upon request.
Charity Number: 764746418RR0001
We would appreciate your help in spreading the word about this fundraiser. Please feel free to share this information with your audience to help us make a greater impact.
For further details, please contact: Yogita
Yogita@theabbycatdaddy.ca
Abby Cat Daddy – Feline Advocacy & Rescue