3rd Annual Hope in the Valley Luncheon & Fundraiser, Stories of The Salvation Army Abbotsford

Abbotsford – The Salvation Army invite the community to the 3rd Annual Hope in the Valley Luncheon & Fundraiser, a heartfelt event dedicated to celebrating hope, resilience, and the power of community. The luncheon will take place on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Cascade Community Church.

This special gathering will highlight the transformative work The Salvation Army is doing through its various programs and initiatives. Attendees will hear inspiring stories of hope, be enlightened by a Guest Panel and connect with community members who share a passion for making a difference. We are thrilled to have Bob Singleton joins us again this year as event MC. Guests will also enjoy a performance by the Irene Kelleher Toli:ltawtxw Elementary Senior Choir, aSilent Auction, and a delicious luncheon prepared by Chef Reg and his team.

Two key moments during the event will be the presentation of the Hero for Hope Award to Jon Armstrong and his family, recognizing their journey of transformation. The Kiwanis Club of Clearbrook will also be honored with the Community Hero for Hope Award for their exceptional service and contributions to The Salvation Army.

“This event is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of the incredible impact we can make when we come together,” states Major Ruth Gillingham. “Every ticket purchased and every donation made directly supports our mission to bring hope to those who need it most.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of something truly meaningful. Your presence and support will help The Salvation Army continue its vital work in providing aid and resources to those facing hardship in the communities of Abbotsford & Mission.

Tickets are only $35 each or $250 for a table of 8. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.eventbrite.ca or call 604.852.9305 #138 or #183.