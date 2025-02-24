UFV Involved in Province Agritech Job Project

Victoria/Fraser Valley – British Columbia will soon have nearly 200 new jobs and hundreds more people trained in science and technology to enhance food security and strengthen the provincial economy.

“Our province is home to vibrant agriculture and technology sectors, and our government is standing strong to keep them safe during times of global uncertainty,” said Diana Gibson, B.C.’s Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “Through the B.C. Centre for Agritech Innovation (BCCAI), our government is bolstering our economy and leveraging our strengths to help local agritech and agrifood businesses bring more B.C. goods to market, advance food security and create good jobs for people by growing industry here at home.”

The 19 new projects and nine training programs represent a total investment of more than $15 million, including nearly $5 million in support from the BCCAI matched with more than $2 million cash and more than $8 million in-kind from industry. These projects will focus on helping companies scale up their technology and create more made-in-B.C. solutions with B.C. farmers and deliver more opportunities for training and upskilling, creating a stronger, more resilient agriculture industry.

ther projects supported by the BCCAI include training opportunities with partnering organizations, such as the BC Blueberry Council (BCBC) and the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV), which will help food producers be more resilient to climate change and create a stronger food supply in B.C.

In addition to BCBC and UFV training, Indigenous people will receive upskilling and training opportunities in horticulture, Indigenous agriculture, drone-based mapping and business mentorship through Tea Creek, an Indigenous employment and training service based in Kitwanga.

Renee Prasad, department head, agriculture department, University of the Fraser Valley – “Biological control is an important tool in the sustainable production of fruits and vegetables. This funding from BCCAI helps the UFV agriculture department connect with growers and answer their pressing questions in implementing sustainable production practices.”

Stefania Pizzirani, associate director, Food and Agriculture Institute, and associate professor, department of planning, geography, and environmental studies, University of the Fraser Valley – “Across B.C., the agritechnology sector is progressing at an exciting and rapid rate. Our recent BCCAI-funded project focuses on developing four micro-credentials in collaboration with the University of the Fraser Valley, Royal Roads and BCCAI. These micro-credentials will help build up the skills needed to meet the emerging and expanding employment needs of B.C.’s dynamic agritechnology sector.”

University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is receiving funding for two projects. The first project will utilize $360,000 to develop a series of online stackable micro-credentials to attract individuals seeking to integrate credentialed learning in line with the StrongerBC future skills grant.

UFV will also host a one-day workshop to explore the production of biocontrol agents with a focus on predatory mites and a deep dive into quality-control assessment through a project investment of $4,000.