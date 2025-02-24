Spring Break Art Classes for Kids at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – This spring, young artists can explore their creativity and develop new skills with the exciting lineup of kids’ classes at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre! Offering a variety of engaging and hands-on courses between March 17 and 28, The Centre provides a fun and welcoming environment for children to express themselves through art.

From painting and drawing to pottery and wirework, these classes are designed to spark imagination and nurture artistic talent. With instruction from skilled and passionate instructors, kids will have the opportunity to learn new techniques, create amazing projects, and build confidence in their artistic abilities. You can pick from classes between March 17 to 21, or March 24 to 28, and take that class all of that week.

Kids can explore their creativity through the fundamentals of art, from painting to crafting, in Young Artists – Art Exploration, while they can dive deeper into painting techniques and mediums in Creative Canvas – Art Exploration. Start Drawing will guide young artists through sketching, drawing and shading, and Let’s Draw Anime! will dive into the vibrant art style, focusing on dynamic poses, expressive faces and basic anatomy.

Introduction to Wire Wrapping will walk your teens through jewelry making, by teaching them how to make pieces like rings and necklaces, and Wire Sculptures will show them how to twist and shape colourful wire into stunning creations such as flowers, butterflies and abstract designs. Wire & Crystal incorporates unique crystals and shows how to weave wire around them, to create a piece of jewelry that enhances the crystals’ natural beauty.

Clay Exploration explores the world of hand-building and shows students how to create one-of-a-kind pieces with play and professional tools. Cross-Stitching introduces kids to the world of a timeless skill, where they will learn beginner-friendly stitching techniques to create their own personalized bookmarks, while Introduction to Crochet guides students through the basics of crochet. The beloved Dungeons & Dragons also makes a return where kids will spend time being guided through an unforgettable campaign by an experienced Dungeon Master, while also learning how to create a character sheet and paint miniatures.

The spring session includes classes for various age groups and experience levels, ensuring that every child can find something they love. Whether they want to mould clay into imaginative sculptures, create sculptures from wire, or learn the fundamentals of drawing, there’s a class for everyone!

Give your child the gift of creativity this spring and watch their artistic passion bloom!

Registration for all classes is now available but sign up soon because spots are filling up fast! For more information or to register for a class, visit chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, call 604-391-SHOW(7469), or stop by The Centre Box Office (9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack).