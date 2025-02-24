Skip to content

Ginger Ale Craving Leads to Chilliwack Couple Winning $675,00 from Set for Life – BCLC

Chilliwack/Vancouver – Beverley Poitras’ request for ginger ale saw her husband, Raymond Bailey, not only buying the drink, but also a Scratch & Win ticket – which led to the pair winning Set for Life’s top prize of $675,000.

“I was in the parking lot and decided to scratch the ticket,” recalled Bailey of the moment he realized they won. “The first thing I wanted to do was call the BCLC hotline number. The lady on the phone first told me to scan the ticket on my phone and then get it validated in a store.”

Bailey then called his wife.

“He woke me up and I was kind of shocked! I had asked him to get a bottle of ginger ale and he ended up buying the winning ticket!” said Poitras.

The Chilliwack couple don’t have immediate plans on how to spend their winnings but look forward to relaxing and enjoying life more together with this windfall.

On how it feels to win?

“We are still shocked!” said Bailey.

Bailey purchased the winning ticket at Canco on Vedder Road in Chilliwack.

BCLC – February

