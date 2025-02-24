FV Health Care Foundation – New Technology at Abbotsford Cottage and Worthington Pavilion

Skip to content

Abbotsford – Cottage and Worthington Pavilion announce the implementation of the Tactilus High-Performance Seating Pad Sensor System, significantly enhancing the quality of care for their residents. This innovative technology was made possible through the generous support of Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

The Tactilus system utilises advanced pressure measurement technology to optimise seating, positioning, and wheelchair cushioning for residents. By
precisely pinpointing high-risk pressure areas, the Tactilus system empowers clinicians to proactively address potential issues before they escalate.

The wireless Tactilus system offers numerous benefits for patients-in-care. Some of these benefits include: pinpointing high risk pressure areas; pressure sore prevention and medical device suitability assessment.

