CPKC Mechanical Engineers Ratify New Contract

Calgary /CNW/ – On Monday February 24, Canadian Pacific Kansas City said that Unifor, representing mechanical employees in Canada, has ratified a new four-year collective agreement.

“By working collaboratively together with Unifor, we have completed another collective agreement reached at the bargaining table that benefits our employees with improved wages and benefits for years to come,” said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. “This agreement, ratified with strong support among our mechanical employees, brings long-term labor stability to our railroaders as we continue to safely and efficiently serve our customers moving the Canadian and North American economies.”

Unifor represents approximately 1,200 mechanics, labourers, diesel service attendants and mechanical support staff across Canada.

This is the second new collective agreement ratified this year by CPKC employees in Canada. Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division representing approximately 2,300 engineering services employees in Canada ratified a new four-year collective agreement earlier this month.

