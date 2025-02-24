Baseball – University of Fraser Valley Cascades 2025 Season Preview

Fraser Valley (CCBC Canadian College Baseball Conference) – The 2024 Canadian College World Series champions, the University of Fraser Valley Cascades are looking to repeat in 2025. UFV finished second in the standings last year going 18-12 while being undefeated in championship weekend in Lethbridge, Alberta.

UFV welcomes Connor Dykstra to the coaching staff as the catching and hitting coach. “He just finished up his school at George Mason and signed with the Seattle Mariners. He will be with us until the start of spring training,” said head coach Riley Jepson.

Joining the staff along with Dykstra is former CCBC Pitcher of the Year Josh Berenbaum, who will help the Cascades as an assistant pitching coach and Junior Varsity coach.

After a very solid season from their pitching staff last year, they look to improve off of their success. Their rotation will be headed by RHP Mason Chien (Langley, BC). Chien threw 40 innings last year with a 2.70 ERA while striking out 41. “Mason looks to keep building off his first two years in the league as our number 1 starter. He has been a rock for us the past few years and we hope he continues that success again,” said Jepson. “He’s been up to 92 this year and looks to be a top pitcher in the league.”

Alongside Chien in the rotation is LHP Sasha Kamenjasevic (Langley, BC). Sasha finished with a 2.78 ERA last year in 32.1 innings with 31 strike outs. “Sasha looks to go out with a bang in his senior season. The lefty has built a CCBC career off competing and throwing strikes,” said Jepson. “We look for him to be a big part of our staff this upcoming year.”

Backing up the two returners for UFV will be RHP Dax Vanderkooi (Chilliwack, BC). Dax had a 2.34 ERA with 3 saves last year for the Cascades. “Dax was our closer last year as a true freshman,” said Jepson. “He looks to be in that same role again and hopefully add a few more innings in there too.”

The Cascade offence this season is headed by UTL Tyson Christie (Surrey, BC). Christie slashed .329/.470/.926 last season and scored 19 runs. “The utility man looks to have another big year for the Cascades as he was named a First Team All-Conference player last season,” said Jepson. “Tyson is entering his second year after coming back from Western Arizona. We expect him to be in the heart of our order again, using the bat and his legs to benefit us.”

Alongside Christie is outfielder Elijah Olaybal (Langley, BC). “The Taft kickback comes to the Cascades looking to be in the middle of the lineup,” said Jepson. “The lefty bat looks poised to do so after hitting .300 in the fall.”

Rounding out the key bats for UFV is INF Max Prevost (Calgary, AB). Max slashed .311/.326/.682 last year racking up 28 hits in 23 games. “The steady Prevost is looking to repeat his success from last year, he won’t leave the yard but he has consistent tough at bats which generates a lot of balls in play and puts pressure on the defence,” said Jepson.

New faces also joined UFV for this year, including SP Lukas Dykstra (Chilliwack, BC). Lukas had a 2.70 ERA in 13 innings in the fall. “Lukas looks to join the starting rotation after joining us from the Langley Blaze,” said Jepson. “Lukas has been up to 88 and flashing the ability to get tough outs. We are excited about the potential there.”

Another newcomer for the Cascades is RHP/INF Nate James (Burnaby, BC). James hit .264 in the fall while pitching to a 1.30 ERA in 7 innings. “We are looking for Nate to do big things for us on both sides of the ball this year, he is a good athlete who uses his speed well,” said Jepson. “Having a guy who can pitch and hit is always a bonus and we are excited to see what Nate can do.”

UFV had a strong fall season finishing 12-4-2. Their top performers from the fall were Mason Chien with an 0.90 ERA in 10 innings, Sasha Kamenjasevic with a 1.10 ERA in 8 innings, Graham Stack with a 2.70 ERA in 13 innings, Riley Smith with a .450 average, Lane Grunerud with a .304 average while stealing 11 bases, and Eli Mckeen who hit .292 with 3 triples alongside a 0.90 ERA in 9.1 innings on the bump. “We were able to play OC for 4 games and TRU for two games,” said Jepson.