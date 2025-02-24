Abbotsford Teen Arrested for Passing Around an Airsoft Gun

Abbotsford – From a media posting Monday February 24, The AbbyPD is aware of a video posted online last evening showing the arrest of two 18-year-old youth. This incident took place on February 14th, 2025, at 2:20 PM, following multiple reports of teenagers passing around a handgun in a business parking lot within the 32500 block of South Fraser Way. Patrol officers located the youths and conducted a high-risk arrest near the Denny’s on Simon Ave. Both individuals were safely taken into custody without incident. An airsoft handgun was found in one of the youths’ waistbands, along with two additional weapons.
Ginger Ale Craving Leads to Chilliwack Couple Winning $675,00 from Set for Life – BCLC
Chilliwack/Vancouver – Beverley Poitras’ request for ginger ale saw her husband, Raymond Bailey, not only buying the drink, but also a Scratch & Win ticket