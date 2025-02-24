2025 Chilliwack School Trustee By-Election – Voting Info You Need to Know

Chilliwack – As of Tuesday, February 4th, voters who wish to do so may request mail ballot packages for the local 2025 Chilliwack School Trustee By-Election.

The final date and time to request a mail ballot package is February 27, 2025, at 2:00 pm.

ADVANCED VOTING OPPORTUNITIES

Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre:

Wednesday, February 26, 2025, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at 45530 Spadina Avenue.

GENERAL VOTING DAY

Saturday, March 1, 2025, from 8:oo am to 8:00 pm

At the following locations:

CHILLIWACK: Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre – 45530 Spadina Avenue

SARDIS: Vedder Middle School – 45560 South Sumas Road



Request a mail ballot package: www.chilliwack.com/election/mailballots.

For more information on voting opportunities: www.chilliwack.com/elections.