Abbotsford – The 2025 Abbotsford Agrifair Livestock Show is in preparation mode.

Save the dates of August 1st to 3rd 2025 for Abbotsford Agrifair 2025. They’ve already started planning the 4-H shows and horse shows for the fair this year and are very eager to get things going.

Stay tuned for more info, for any questions, email agriculture@agrifair.ca