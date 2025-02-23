Annual Abbotsford Police Department and 529 Garage – Bike Theft Prevention Campaign

Abbotsford – Each year, law enforcement personnel across the province recover thousands of bikes but have little information to discover who they belong to. The Abbotsford Police Department and 529 Garage have joined forces to help protect your bike and give police the tools to return your lost or stolen bike to you.

Take these easy steps to register your bike today and help prevent bike theft:

1. Register your bikes for free on the 529 Garage app or https://project529.com/…/organizat…/abbotsfordpd/landing

2. Pick up and apply your tamperproof shield to your bike https://project529.com/garage/shop

3. Throughout the year, AbbyPD will host various in-person bike registrations during many of our community pop-ups and events. During the in-person registrations, AbbyPD will provide each bike registered with a FREE tamperproof shield. Stay tuned for in-person bike registration dates coming spring of 2025.

Once registered, your bike will be included in the world’s largest bicycle database. Not only is this a deterrent for thieves, it increases the chance you will have your bike returned if it is stolen.

Make it harder for thieves to steal your bike and easier for you to get your bike back if it is stolen.

Learn more about 529 Garage: https://project529.com/garage