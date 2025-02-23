Abbotsford Vet Gwen Settle Given King Charles III Coronation Medal

Abbotsford – She may be 80 but she is a force to be reckoned with.

Abbotsford Veteran Gwen Settle has been awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

Settle is a familiar face and fixture when it comes to the Legion in the Fraser Valley. She is a spark plug for the annual Walk for Veterans (which raises funds and awareness for services that vets need. everything from medial and emotional support to basic living resources).

Gwen joined the Royal Canadian Navy in 1962,serving as a Naval Operations WREN on the east coast of Canada during the Cold War in a trade classified as Top Secret. It wasn’t until the late 1990s that she was able to talk about her work.

Since then Gwen has spoken to many schools, groups and organizations throughout Canada both in-person and via Zoom about her experiences.

She was recently involved with the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver as a volunteer and again championing vets rights.

So it was no surprise when FVN learned that Ms Settle was given such a high honour.

Gwen Settle Given King Charles III Coronation Medal