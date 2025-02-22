INTERVIEW – Deroche Country Music Artist Annika Catharina – Contest Hopeful with Sirius XM (VIDEO)

Deroche/Toronto (with files from CNW) – SiriusXM Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA), announced the eight semi-finalists advancing in the 2025 Top of the Country competition. The top eight now head into the studio to record original tracks before the competition heats up. Canadian country fans will have a chance to vote for their favourite artists and help decide on the top three. Once selected, the finalists will perform on some of Canada’s biggest stages. While the contest offers career-defining opportunities for several talented artists, only one will earn the coveted title of SiriusXM’s Top of the Country champion, along with the $25,000 grand prize.

This includes Deroche Country Music Artist Annika Catharina.

After Canadians vote for their favourites, the three finalists will embark on a summer of showcase opportunities including performing at Lasso Montréal (August 15-16, 2025) and attending the 2025 CMA Fest in Nashville. This year’s competition will reach its finale during Country Music Week 2025 in Kelowna in September, where the finalists will perform, and the winner will be announced live on-stage and broadcasted live on SiriusXM’s Top of the Country Radio (ch. 171).

SiriusXM’s Top of the Country in partnership with the CCMA is part of SiriusXM’s ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

In an interview with FVN’s Don Lehn, Annika talks about early music influences (thank you to school music programs), Shania Twain, Fraser Valley music competitions and the road to SiriusXM 2025 Top of the Country competition. Oh and Thank you Mom and Dad for your musical taste and guidance.