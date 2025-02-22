Chilliwack Fire UPDATE – Industrial Fire on Simpson Road Under Investigation

Chilliwack – On Friday afternoon (February 21 at approximately 5PM), the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of an industrial fire in the 44000 block of Simpson Rd. Approximately 30 Firefighters from Halls 1, 3, 4 and 6 responded to the scene and discovered a fire in a material dryer and conveyor system in an industrial building.



Fire crews worked to access the seat of the fire inside the machinery and were able to extinguish the fire without further damaging any of the equipment. The intense heat of the fire inside the equipment caused the fire to spread to a small portion of the roof structure. Through the use thermal imaging cameras, fire crews were able to locate and track the spread of the roof fire, which provided for an efficient extinguishing and overhaul of the fire.



There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this fire, and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials