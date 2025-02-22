Skip to content

AbbyPD Have So Far in 2025 – Nabbed 173 Impaired Drivers in 53 Days

Abbotsford – In a Facebook posting on February 22, AbbyPD report – Saturday morning at 9AM (February 22) , Patrol Officers stopped a vehicle and found the driver, who held a class 1 license, to be impaired by alcohol. The driver received a 90-day driving suspension and had his vehicle impounded. Can you believe that the driver asked our officer if he could “Ignore this” and just drive him home. So far this year, our frontline teams have removed 173 impaired drivers from Abbotsford roads in just 53 days.

2025 AbbyPD Impaired Drivers – Feb 22

