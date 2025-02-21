Skip to content

UFV Sports Thursday – Men’s Volleyball Lost First Game in Play-In Series

Fraser Valley/Calgary – MVB: Cascades fall to Dinos in game one of play-in series

The UFV Cascades opened up their 2025 Canada West Play-in series with a 3-2 loss to the University of Calgary Dinos on Thursday night at the Jack Simpson Gym in Calgary, AB.

The first match in a best-of-three play-in series in the Canada West playoffs, Fraser Valley took the first two sets only to see the Dinos regain momentum in the third and never look back, 22-25, 17-25, 25-12, 25-23, 17-15.

Despite the loss, the Cascades hit .315 as a team, compared to just .164 from Calgary. The Cascades also won the battle at the net, collecting 17 blocks to the Dinos six, however Calgary notched 10 aces to UFV’s five. The Cascades also committed 27 service errors opposed to just 14 from the Dinos.

The teams will return Friday evening for Game 2 from the Jack Simpson Gymnasium at 5 p.m PT.

